Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,928 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Sunrun worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.