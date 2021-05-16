Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,346 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of STORE Capital worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in STORE Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

