Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,869 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PPD worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,427 shares of company stock worth $8,068,606.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.47. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

