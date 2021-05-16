Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,619 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Gildan Activewear worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

