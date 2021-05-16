Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,192 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

