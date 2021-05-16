Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,326 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of OGE Energy worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.