Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 838,239 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Retail Properties worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

