Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $12.02 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $140.43 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,738,878. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

