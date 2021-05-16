Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

