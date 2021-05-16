SUN (SUN) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $140.76 million and $214.28 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.02 or 0.00063371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,453 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.