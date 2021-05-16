Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

