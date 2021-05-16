Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.69 million and $2.32 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.77 or 0.07719996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00203077 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,214,466 coins and its circulating supply is 316,244,419 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

