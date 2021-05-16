SuperCoin Trading 34% Lower This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 34% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $144,736.32 and approximately $54.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,188,844 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

