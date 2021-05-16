SuperFarm Price Tops $1.51 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003335 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $153.49 million and $9.97 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

