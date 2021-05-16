Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

