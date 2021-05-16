SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0140 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. SureRemit has a market cap of $7.01 million and $56,780.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.