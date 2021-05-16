Suretly Trading Down 42.9% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $53,710.24 and $2,572.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

