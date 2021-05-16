Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Market Cap Reaches $7.11 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $1.27 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars.

