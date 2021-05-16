Swarm (SWM) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $131,449.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.