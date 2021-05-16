Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Swerve has a market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,357,322 coins and its circulating supply is 12,453,719 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.