Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,228,408 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.