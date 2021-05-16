SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,568.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $36,568.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00716707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.95 or 0.01959121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,925,504 coins and its circulating supply is 114,754,534 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

