Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.74 or 0.00042182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $223.08 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

