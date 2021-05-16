Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $211.33 million and $4.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00634220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,087,212 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

