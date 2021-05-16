T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

