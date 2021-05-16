T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

