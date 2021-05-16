TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

