Tael Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $24.72, $45.75 and $10.00.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $5.22, $6.32, $34.91, $62.56, $119.16, $4.92, $13.96, $18.11, $10.00, $24.72 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.