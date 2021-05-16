Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,267 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

