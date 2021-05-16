Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $429,822.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

