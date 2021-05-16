Tapmydata Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $282,448.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.49 or 0.00721545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00018541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.25 or 0.01934916 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

