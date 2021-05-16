Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

