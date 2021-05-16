TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

TRP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 1,777,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

