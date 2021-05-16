TE-FOOD Hits One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

