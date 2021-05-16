TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $83,871.49 and $1,697.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016133 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.55 or 0.01316599 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

