Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.