Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

