Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Down 27.1% This Week

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $651,005.79 and approximately $290.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00331651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

