Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

