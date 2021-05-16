Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 765.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

TME stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

