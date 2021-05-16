Tendies (TEND) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $7,945.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,327 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,327 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

