Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

