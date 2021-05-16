TenX Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. TenX has a market cap of $26.22 million and $7.19 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

