Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.35. 1,139,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,154. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

