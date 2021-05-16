Terra Price Reaches $16.49 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $369.28 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $16.49 or 0.00033463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,200,924 coins and its circulating supply is 383,485,765 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

