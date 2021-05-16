Terra Price Tops $15.61 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $5.99 billion and $648.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $15.61 or 0.00034827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009380 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,128,906 coins and its circulating supply is 383,433,973 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.