Terra Virtua Kolect Trading 33% Lower This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $71.64 million and $9.55 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.