TerraCredit Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,891.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $3,891.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

