TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and $13,185.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,247,992,590 coins and its circulating supply is 52,247,263,481 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

