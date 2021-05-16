Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 147,505 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $293,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day moving average is $671.36. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

